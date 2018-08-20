Concentrate On Your Campaign, Stop The Lies Against Me..Akpabio Tells Udom Emmanuel Camp

Published:

The attention of His Excellency, Senator Godswill Akpabio, CON, has been drawn to a speech by Senator Anietie Okon at a purported mega rally at Onna, the home Local Government Area of Governor Udom Emmanuel, insinuating that Senator Akpabio said that Udom Emmanuel was a mistake in 2015.





We state categorically that such assertion never came from Senator Akpabio.





Senator Akpabio is now an APC chieftain hence the likes of Senator Okon should concentrate their energy on marketing their party - the PDP instead of continually using falsehood to drive a wedge between Governor Udom Emmanuel and his predecessor.



Senator Akpabio knows that power comes from God and therefore cannot say it was a mistake for God to make a Governor out of Deacon Udom Emmanuel in 2015.



Senator Akpabio is concerned about Nigeria, its stability and the need to support President Muhammadu Buhari, GCFR to improve the security and the economic well being of the country.



Speakers at 2019 campaign rallies should remember that Senator Godswill Akpabio constitutionally can no longer vie for the office of Governor, Akwa Ibom state. For 2019, God shall decide the fate of our Nation and individuals according to HIS WILL.



Anietie Ekong

Special Assistant (Media)

To His Excellency Senator Godswill Akpabio, CON

