Commercial Bus Somersaults In Ogun, Kills 2 Passengers

The Federal Road Safety Commission (FRSC) in Ogun has affirmed the death of two persons who were involved in a ghastly motor accident on Lagos-Ibadan expressway.





Report says the accident was caused by a tyre burst which led the commercial bus into somersaulting on the expressway.





The FRSC Sector Commander, Mr Clement Oladele, said in Abeokuta said that the accident occurred at about 5 pm at Lamona Park on the expressway.





Oladele said the Volkswagen commercial bus marked LSR 971 XG had 28 passengers, including 16 females and 12 males as well as three children, on board.





“Two people died in the accident and their corpses have been deposited at Isara mortuary while the injured were taken to Isara Hospital, Ogere,’’ he said.





He advised motorists to obey traffic regulations and follow instructions from FRSC patrol teams and other sister traffic agencies.





Oladele also urged motorists driving into construction areas to obey the maximum speed limit of 50km per hour stipulated on road signs along the corridors and avoid overtaking.

