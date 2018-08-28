Comedian Seyi Law Reveals How The People And Brand He Worked For Abandoned Him In 2018

Published:





Comedian Seyi Law has had a tough year but things are now looking up for him and he has shared his amazing testimony.





The father-of-one, who recently bought a house, said he was abandoned by all the people and brand who worked with him. He invested all his money in his shows and was even contemplating selling some of his lands because he had only 63,000 Naira left in his account. But, by the time his 35th birthday came around in June, God turned his situation around.





Sharing photos of his new house, he wrote:





God is my rock and my refuge whom shall I fear. Our testimony is huge and no man can share in the glory of what God did, is doing and is going to do. Tears of Joy filled my eyes and my mouth is in awe of God's faithfulness.





All the people and brand that I have worked for seem to have abandoned me this year. I travelled out of Nigeria for my shows, had a great show but lost a lot of money.





My heart raced, my home was shaky, but I kept faith. I contemplated stopping my shows and selling some of our lands, but you know God reminded me of the word He gave me in November, 2017.





In May, just about a month to buying this house, I had just N63k in my account, having invested in my shows and by my 35th Birthday on the 22nd June, 2018, God did what only him could have done.





If your heart is in a troubled place, there is a God who is Jehovah Shalom. He knows and if you can trust him, he will do exceedingly and abundantly more than you can ever imagine. Your help is in God and not man, for Him alone can and will speak to the hearts of the men that he has chosen for you. Trust in Him alone.

Praise God for me.

