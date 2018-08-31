Comedian AY Applauds Davido Over NYSC Call Up

Published:





Ace Nigerian Comedian Ayo Makun, popularly known as AY, has applauded musician Davido for taking part in the National Youth Service Corps (NYSC) programme.





The ‘OBO’ crooner on Tuesday announced that he had begun the mandatory NYSC in a post on Instagram with the caption: “Otondo OBO … #Nysc .. tying up every loose end.”





On Thursday, Davido caused a stir at the Iyana-Ipaja orientation camp in Lagos when he drove his white Mercedes Benz GLE 450 marked POLICE PF 413SPY into the camp.





The DMW entertainment boss, upon signing his oath of allegiance form, told newsmen at the NYSC camp that he registered for the scheme due to his strong passion for NYSC.





Davido also promised to adhere to camp rules and regulations.





Reacting in a post on Instagram AY advised young Nigerians aspiring to be like Davido to take education seriously as it is a passport to a better future.





AY wrote, “This is @davidoofficial arriving NYSC camp as a Corper. Who is serving who?“No number one citizen of Nigeria don get this kind welcome for NYSC camp before.





"Please permit me to call this DYSC (Davido Youth Service Corp). More importantly, I am so proud of Davido. Education is our passport to the future, no matter the amount you have in your bank account.





"I hope those who are planning to run away from school to become a Davido are seeing this?”

Share This