CKN News Visits Popular Jesu Oyingbo Demolished Sprawling Estate In Lagos

Published:

Share This

HOW MANY OF YOU REMEMBERED JESU OF OYINGBO?.For those that grew up in Lagos in the 80s and 90s,Jesu of Oyingbo was a man of many parts.We don't want to go into details ,but he proclaimed himself as the ultimate god,he professed that he was immortal, his followers were so dogmatic that they could commit suicide if he asked them to do so.He married several wives,at a point it was rumoured that he was sleeping with his own daughters too that had children for him.He snatched his members wives .Report also had it that he had over 200 children.Funny enough,as Jesu of Oyingbo,he wasn't living at Oyingbo, he lived at Maryland.Both sides of that sprawling streets belonged to him.Yesterday, CKN News crew went on a tour of that once "Mecca " of a sort and this was what we brought back.In fighting among his numerous children has led to the demolishing of the once mighty stretch of buildings.It's yet to be known,what they are playing to make of the place.This reminds us of what happened to MKO's properties at death.Some of them are still totally in ruin due to infighting among his children.