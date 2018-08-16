CKN News Newspaper Headline...Thursday 16 August 2018 Abiola Alaba Peters Published: August 16, 2018 Money for Votes: APC alerts INEC, security agencies Breaking: Al-Mustapha mulls joining Presidential race Will removal of Saraki reduce price of rice to N7, 000 per bag '- Fayose We Stand By You ' Akpabio's kinsmen tell Gov. Emmanuel 2019: Nigeria's political parties increase to 91 Getting business loans from banks Wema Bank (2) Tony Elumelu Foundation: 5000 African entrepreneurs to convene in Lagos Oct 25 August bond auction oversubscribed by N10.09bn, says DMO Cryptocurrency : Luno educates investors on scam avoidance RE: God is responsible for all the evil in the world Globacom rolls out enhanced data connectivity package, Oga SIM Infinix launches Hot S3X smartphone with A.I selfie camera Uber monthly passenger base in Nigeria hits 267,000 FG backs AUN Prof. for top ATU position Police seal off CAPDAN secretariat in Computer Village Moses surprised us ' Okoku Oboh laments state of boxing in Nigeria There's more to Moses' retirement ' Amiesimaka Rite Foods happy to provide refreshments at Asaba 2018 Ronaldo, five new signings to watch in Serie A Real Madrid vs Atltico Madrid : UEFA Super Cup winners Real Madrid vs Atltico Madrid : How Atletico come back to beat Real Madrid in Super Cup Rooney not 'on holiday' in MLS Detroit church holds vigil for ailing 'Queen of Soul' Franklin Placing quality above profit is key to standard ' Babatunde He wants sex more than food, says housewife Budget 2018: Reps query INEC over duplication of items APC free form: Not enough motivating factor, we need elective positions 'APC women cry out Nigerian Navy appoints new PSOs, FOCs Kaduna, Niger assemblies declare seats of defecting members vacant Farmers/herdsmen clash deliberately orchestrated ' AL MUSTAPHA 108 policemen disciplined in 7 months in Lagos Borno begins training on maternal, child mortality Investors swoop on FGN Bond, stake N100bn Igwe Nnaemeka Achebe for Edozie's New Nigerian Conjuctures in Lagos Adeleke receives Ataoja's blessisngs, assures Osogbo of fairness Akwa Ibom: Why PDP is not losing sleep over Akpabio ' Essien, Nkanga Osun 2018: Osun traditional ruler endorses Oyetola 2019: Saraki considers running against Buhari Uproar as EFCC seeks minutes of Benue's security meetings Firs shuts down Tinapa over alleged tax evasion Voters registration: Delta declares Thursday, Friday work-free days IPMAN calls off solidarity strike Onu tasks pharmacists on local production of drugs Ebonyi 2019: Bickering'll not stop us against Umahi ' APC, publicity scribe PTDF to tackle refineries' challenges, halt import of catalysts Landlord leads gang of robbers to neighbour's house in Ogun Orbih urges PDP presidential aspirants to focus on issues Senator c'ttee on transport lauded on rail projects NBS says price of 5kg cooking gas decreased in July Nigeria to represent Africa at Cyberlympics How to keep your device location private from trackers Senators, Reps grill INEC chair 2019: I'm considering running for presidency ' Saraki PDP senators to Oshiomhole: We'll keep vigil in N'Assembly, defend Saraki, Ekweremadu Ensure free, fair primaries, IBB charges PDP Result of incompetence Destiny and prayer (3) Sins anti'polygamy preachers commit (4) ' restitution Odili finds new love at 70 Daura's stewardship at DSS Demolition notice: Ayefele's house contravenes planning laws ' Oyo govt ESTHER EDET 07035120125 Ayogu Eze, ex- Enugu senator, defects to APC Lagos APC: How I survived power play, intrigues ' Ajomale 2019 : APC aspirant vows to attract projects, infrastructure for constituency development. Victor Moses quits Super Eagles @ 27 Messi eyes Champions League glory Omeruo joins CD Leganes on a season loan deal from Chelsea IAAF Continental Cup: IAAF Licensed Manager urges representatives to showcase Africa's talent Enugu Govt. inaugurates Taekwondo Association Board MTN signs N200bn medium term loan facility with 12 banks China to vaccinate afresh all children subjected to substandard vaccines Italian PM declares 12-month state of emergency in Genoa after bridge collapse Police arrest man over UK parliament attack NiMet predicts thunderstorm, rains for Thursday Were ready to discuss with U.S., Turkey says White House says Turkish sanctions regrettable Police reform: Able leadership can clean the rot Buhari not healthy, cabal running his govt ' Tambuwal Defections under Buhari different from Jonathan's ' APC vice-chair Osun: Adeleke, Ogunbiyi rift unsettles PDP Patriotism propelling my presidential ambition ' Atiku 2019: Buhari in support of PVC, card reader, Presidency says Kaduna assembly declares defectors' seats vacant Group lauds Lagos APC's direct primary adoption I'll join presidential race if compelled to 'Abacha's chief security officer, al-Mustapha Lokoja/Kogi bye-election: SDP concedes defeat, congratulates APC Stocks extend losses as emerging markets tumble Fashola, power firms' row threatens meter rollout Investors stake N100bn on FGN bonds Nigerian ports handled 96.6 million MT cargo in H1 Revenue from crude oil not economically sustainable Currency swap deal'll prevent substandard products importation ' CBN Inflation falls marginally to 11.14% MTN Nigeria signs N200bn loan agreement with 12 banks FG increases Enugu-Onitsha road contract sum by N5.4bn TCN cancels non-performing electricity transmission contracts Security expert cautions IG on centralising SARS Police arraign Premium Times reporter as coalition plans protest Ambode, Adebanjo, others warn Lagosians to be vigilant Kidnapping: Gani Adams calls for security summit Workers protest paralyses activities at Head of Services office US Embassy suspends consular services in Abuja Stop disobedience to court orders, Falana writes Osinbajo MOSOP mourns as Nunieh, Second Republic lawmaker, dies at 88 Delayed justice: Lawyers, CJN talk Ambode wants growth in entertainment sector Aelex, UNILAG shine at young arbitrators contest Group urges LASG to create avenues for youth devt Suit challenging lecturers appointment as Ondo monarch dismissed Aregbesola begins payment of full salaries 2019: Saraki mulls presidential bid, promises change Ortom kicks as EFCC demands minutes of Benue State Security Council meetings N189.2bn polls budget: Reps, Senate panels grill INEC chair Sallah: Ogun pays August salary, Kwara to begin payment N22tn debt: Buhari, APC have wrecked Nigeria, says PDP We lost 73 people in one month, say Taraba Christians SERAP sues NYSC DG over Adeosuns exemption certificate 120 monarchs to attend Olubadans 90th birthday Gov el-Rufai presents N155bn budget for 2019
