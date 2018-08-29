CKN News Newspaper Headlines...Wednesday 29 August 2018 Abiola Alaba Peters Published: August 29, 2018 2019 guber race: Minister gets presidency's nod to contest Kogi Gov is a democrat, he won't impose candidates- Spokesman Tax burden scares MSMEs from registering businesses Deepen local content in maritime, oil & gas sectors, FG told President Buhari commissions N90bn brewery, assures conducive business environment Nigeria's national grid increases by 200MW PwC opens entry for 3rd Media Excellence Award APRA commends AU on establishment of AfCFTA Up in the Sky's film clinches bronze at Loeries 2018 NNPC to establish two condensate refineries CBN boosts foreign exchange market with $210m Gains resurfaced in stock market as NSE Index rises by 0.58% Rule of Law: The President got it wrong by Reuben Abati Nigerian Civil Services observed by Ladipo Adamolekun Students to access flexible payment plan on Konga back to school promo Nigerian students to benefit from N12.5m Interswitch scholarship CarXie to provide over 36,000 jobs for Nigerians Onyekuru living life in Turkey Ajayi 'over the moon' after Rohr's invitation CAF Confed Cup: Enyimba ready to scalp CARA in Aba 2nd Edition of Gregory Imafidon football tournament enters quarterfinal stage Osapa FC win Hon Akinloye 7-a-side Football tourney Friesland campina wins Remita Corporate Champions Cup Mourinho gets Man United board's backing Jim Iyke debunks airport arrest, says it's blogs sensationalism Between Anita Joseph and the billionaire that bought a house for her in SA $3.3bn Egina FPSO to arrive offshore oilfield this week DSTV: Order stopping increase of subscription fees still subsisting'Court Early childhood education pivotal for academic excellence ' Koiki Ihedioha picks nomination form for Imo guber Afenifere blasts Osinbajo over comments on restructuring Electoral Act Amendment Bill : We'll do the needful ' Presidency PZ Cussons to reward fashion designers from 5 varsities Insecurity: FG's fact-finding mission goes to Zamfara Pro-Biafra women : IPOB declares sit-at-home Sept 14 Beyond mere cosmetic reform of SARS Akwa Ibom indigenes march for Udom in Lagos APC'll lose Oyo guber if I don't get ticket, Adebayo Shittu threatens Uduaghan, Sherif, Akpabio attend APC Caucus meeting Most of world's very poor people are Nigerians ' Theresa May UK's PM Osinbajo urges stiffer sanctions for corrupt lawyers 25 hospitalised, as diarrhea hits Borno Toyin Saraki condoles Sen McCain's widow HAJJ 2018: Lagos bags Most Disciplined award NAFEST: Rivers 2018'll be hard to beat 'Wike Buhari scared of Kwankwaso's popularity ' CUPP Brain behind Instablog9ja revealed 2019: INEC bows to NASS, agrees with approved N143bn elections budget There are plans to destabilise Nigeria before 2019 polls ' Okogie Security agents aided disruption of Rivers by-election ' Wike Jang declares presidential bid, promises to restructure Nigeria Aregbesola has inflicted enough suffering on Osun people 'Adeleke PDP sets agenda as Theresa May visits Nigeria today Presidential declaration: CUPP kicks as FCTA stops Kwankwaso from using Eagle Square We left APC due to herdsmen killings, says Benue Rep 2Face joins DSS, NSCDC against violence in Osun poll 2019: NSA warns security agencies against compromising elections Buhari presides over APC caucus meeting, Uduaghan attends Merits and demerits of joint credit card Electricity consumers lodged 109,048 complaints in three months ' NERC AfDB, FAO to raise $100m for agriculture in Nigeria, others Buhari promises foreign investors safe business environment FMBN, labour unions plan affordable housing programme for workers FG seeks World Bank, Bill Gates' support to fund NHIS AIB to release Bristow helicopter crash report, five others Govt denies plan to sell NLNG to reflate economy UBA to reward customers with N120m CBN injects fresh $210m into forex market Govt needs to harness entrepreneurs' potential Artisanal mining, an opening for indigenous entrepreneurs Money management tips for first-time entrepreneurs Ghana, Britain sign 20m trade deal Mr President, rule of law is sacrosanct Tinubu, no dulling this time round 48 juggernauts after Aregbesolas seat AGF inaugurates prerogative of mercy panel Kumuyi seeks media partnership to resolve national ills Buharill do the needful on amended electoral law, Presidency says Restructuring: Afenifere, Ijaw, Tiv youths flay Osinbajo Agric funds: We wont succumb to blackmail, says NIRSAL Leahs audio has strengthened our hope, says father Ambodes wife urges students to shun cultism, others Trump welcomes FIFA chief Infantino, gives press red card PHOTOS: Buhari, Tinubu, Akpabio, Uduaghan, others attend APC caucus meeting Israel recognises settlement on private West Bank land INEC should fast-track PVC collection process SANs, Okupe warn against unlawful removal of Saraki I defect to PDP over impunity in APC ' Ondo Rep Nigeria, home to highest number of worlds very poor people UK Prime Minister Buhari presides over APC caucus meeting, Uduaghan attends Buhari doesnt mind paying terrorists to secure girls release Presidential aide FGs school feeding programme funds diverted in Benue Uwais Buhari does not believe in stomach infrastructure, says Fashola SARS problem is about leadership Former IG, Arase LASG bring back LAKE Rice to crash prices Ebonyi seals off Abakaliki rice mill over alleged poison Lafia residents accuse INEC officials of extortion 2019: INEC submits adjusted N143bn budget to NASS panel Categories: Newsheadlines Share This
0 comments: