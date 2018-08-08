CKN News Newspaper Headlines...Wednesday 8 August 2018 Abiola Alaba Peters Published: August 08, 2018 50 APC governorship aspirants jostle for Oyo guber ticket Ease of doing business: FG targets top 100 ranking in 2yrs Why we have surcharges on Nigeria- bound cargoes ' seafarers' Board Customs tightens noose on tramadol, codeine importers Madesoftlogic launches ESOPOS, a cloud based POS for retailers Chivita Active campaign inspires consumers to active life PIRACY: Nigeria water's now worse than Somalia LCCI proposes 13% derivaion for states hosting ports Consumer Watch: Basket of Tomatoessells for N35,000 ' N40,000 Eko Support logistics base advocate effective access port control Sea shore protect stalls Apapa trailer park project Banking stocks, others drag NSE Index down by 0.40% Air Peace reiterates its commitment to unlocking West Africa economy Obasanjo and the limit of Messiah mentality Impeachment: The difference between 'all the members' and 'the members' does not exist Akpabio: We know why Globacom's award for telecom devt'll spur more growth APPA seeks legal protection for e-Consumers 2Q18 Report: Smartphone market in third consecutive decline Police seal off CAPDAN secretariat in Computer Village More competition in ride hailing app system as Carxie debuts 61% of adults over 65 years, excluded from formal financial system 'Inlaks MD Nigerian engineers no longer competitive globally ' Buhari Asaba 2018: Ogba threatens to sue Abati over 'disgraceful' claims Amuneke appoints Amadi as Taifa Stars goalkeeper trainer Ikeme reveals pains at missing Russia 2018 Teacher wins Shake & Win news app promo 5 Foods for Maintaining Good Vision EFCC freezed Benue govt accounts because Ortom defected from APC Motor insurance: LASACO unveils solution to enhance claim settlement Tips on verification of medically unfit employees Saraki: New interpretation of impeachment draws controversy How corruption is fuelling clashes across Nigeria ' Lai Mohammed NASS INVASION: Time to close ranks against dark forces, says Ihedioha Kano: Seven SAs exit with Ganduje's SA on graveyard DEFECTION: Akpabio resigns as Senate minority leader Jubilant youths block Akpabio's convoy in Uyo State of the nation : 28 states are in crisis ' TURAKI Whereabouts of sacked DSS boss, Lawal Daura NASS : 'DSS boss, Lawal Daura, fired for actions beyond his powers Redeemed Christian Bible College graduates 5,670 students No more excessive profit from FG contracts 'BPP boss We didn't leave APC for selfish reasons 'Gov Ahmed Ebonyi govt gives reasons for terminating road contracts 2019: Group gives reasons why Southern Borno must produce Shettima's successor Plateau virology research lab accredited by Iso Crisis rocks Ogun APC as court nullifies ward congress E- government services companies to be established in 2 months ' Minister 2019: Lawyer canvasses 2nd term for Ikpeazu Resist dictatorship, Wike tells Nigerians Akpabio resigns as Senate Minority leader Kano APC crisis: 10 appointees resign, set to join PDP 2009 pact: ASUU withdraws from ongoing renegotiation with FG The National Assembly, DSS siege Like Nostradamus, I saw today Providing a check on expiry dates of drugs Motivational speaking at a glance The march towards 2019 Restoration of good governance in Enugu Gnashing of teeth in Edo as flood destroys 280 hectares of rice farm One church, two names: How name change tore Qua Iboe Church apart Checking the Zamfara violence APC: With Saraki's exit Kwara people liberated ' Lai Mohammed Kaduna PDP has not promised automatic ticket to Sen. Sani ' Chairman 2019: APC South Africa mobilises support for Buhari Amuneke: I'll coach Super Eagles someday Oracle's U-16 football tourney kicks off Venus starts slow, rolls in Rogers Cup opener Stakeholders await CBN directives on sale of commercial paper UK, APC, PDP, Ihedioha, others condemn NASS invasion Osinbajo sacks Lawal Daura following Buhari's nod FG names Seiyefa acting DSS DG Emotional intelligence in parenting BUK expels 33 students over exam fraud SASOGA celebrates alma mater at 149 New Colombian president Ivan Duque sworn into office DR Congos Kabila to announce successor on Wednesday Kano: 10 Gandujes aides resigned their appointments NASS invasion: Buharis ominous descent into dictatorship Akpabio resigns as Senate minority leader Osun people will resist rigging, says Adeleke Youths may decide winner of 2019 elections ' INEC Chairman Wike, Tambuwal, Tanimu-Turaki bemoan NASS siege Secondus asks UK to expel Buhari Money politics, godfatherism will end in 2019 VIDEO: Saraki, Ekweremadu embrace, felicitate each other as NASS siege ends Aisha Buhari pledges to support APC women aspirants CBN may increase interest rate soon External reserves fall below $47bn, lowest since April FG, BoI support traders with interest-free loans Diamond Bank to conclude sale of UK subsidiary Nine ways to save money for long term MDAs must pay operating surplus before investing ' FRC Rivers community protests alleged relocation of oil firm to Lagos FG restricts issuance of visa to foreign engineers Lexus releases new Luxury Coupe 500h Experts canvass stronger air logistics policy for agro commodities Improper tyre pressure can cause failure, high fuel consumption Budget: FG set to address impediments to procurement contracts Ambode, Utomi seek productivity to boost govt image CBN wants private sector funding for indigenous technology researches NYSC warns corps members against social events without approval Police graduates protest, say most promoted officers not qualified 2019: Ex-NEMA DG, Sidi, joins Kaduna gov race Anglican, Redeemed churches to collaborate on crusade Sellers cut Nigerian oil prices amid weak demand Pray for Nigerian leaders, Aisha Buhari urges women NASS: Lagos Speaker commends FGs timely action Katsina road crash claims seven, police intensify highway patrol Enugu governor advocates balanced development LASG advocates transparency among accountants SANs salute Osinbajo for sacking Daura, saving democracy National Assembly invasion: Osinbajo sacks DSS DG, Daura, replaces him with Seiyefa Yoruba group knocks Soyinka for attacking Obasanjo Mark, Jang, Kwankwaso, 46 other senators sign pro-Saraki list Lawal Daura: Another cabal member ousted National Assembly invasion: UK insists on rule of law Catholic Bishops warn members against endorsing politicians Operatives nab four suspects over pastors abduction Strike imminent as ASUU rejects Babalakin-led renegotiation team Is Nigeria ripe for independent candidates Categories: Newsheadlines
