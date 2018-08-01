CKN News Newspaper Headlines...Wednesday 1 August 2018 Abiola Alaba Peters Published: August 01, 2018 Breaking: I've not resigned from APC ' Bolaji Abdullahi Impeachment: I will respect court order ' Okorocha BEDC adds 1,694 transformers to boost power supply in Edo Shell to conclude plans on Bonga oilfield next year Global certification opens Nigerian products to export market PMS dominates cargo arrivals at Lagos ports Naira down to N362.40/$ in I&E window Approve PIB community 20% equity fund, N-Delta stakeholders urge FG Niger Delta: Agip to increase investments owing to improved security Shell to build gas line in Abia The APC ship is sinking The perils of an unsavory cocktail Three Nigerian students to feature in world adolescent robotics competition Asaba 2018 AAC: African athletes set to do battle NFF finalises plans for Eaglets' MRI test Wait till Wednesday things will work' Ogba Alaafin of Oyo commends GOtv Boxing Night Ikeja Golf Club unveils 50th anniversary plan Northern Nigeria 'at mercy' of armed bandits says Amnesty 2019 general elections and the question of national unity: The role of education (2) Obama, Mandela and posterity UI renames Arts Theatre after Wole Soyinka Tinubu to build faculty of arts complex for LASU Lingering traffic chaos from lagos ports: Ambode's case for revival of other ports MADUBUKO: My story of ruin, redemption, triumph (2) The best way to learn, is to fail at something ' Uti Nwachukwu Why CUPP'll not work 'OWIE Microsoft upskills 82 Nigerian start-ups PenCom verifies FG MDAs employees in Lagos, Ogun Respect for human dignity, a universal principle ' Osinbajo Coalition includes youths, women in democratic process FERMA to rehabilitate 5kms road in Auchi Poly N-Delta militants abort 7-month ceasefire APC crisis latest: Fifth columnists forced us out of APC ' Saraki Court stops swearing-in of Imo new deputy gov APC NWC queries Saraki over breach of article 21 Breaking: PDP welcomes Saraki, Abdul Fatah, Ibeto Breaking: Buhari elected new Chairman of ECOWAS Why Benue is important Edo APC: Youths put Obaseki on the spot Probe alleged police assault of magistrate Political quake in APC: Contrived or retributive Ortom: FG implementing Miyetti Allah's agenda to repeal anti-open grazing law 'M-Belt Forum Ugwuanyi seeks ties with ICAN on management of public funds Power: We'll quit if FG refunds our money'DISCOs Webkraft to organize online, social media sales workshop for SMEs Nigeria loses N2.6trn to crude oil theft in 2 years ' NNRC Vote Okowa for 2nd term, Imagoro urges Urhobos Ekweremadu in EFCC's custody Saraki, Kwara gov quit APC, Tambuwal to follow Wike commends Saraki, Ahmed for defecting to PDP Junior Chambers Int'l, OUK Foundation march for peace Ekwunife commends Buhari over N37bn refund to Anambra Nigerian envoy to South Africa resigns, joins PDP Drama continues in Benue How to achieve peace in Nigeria, by Kalu I did not follow Saraki to PDP, I'm a member of APC, Bolaji Abdullahi Oshiomhole and Ngige: Not about contestation or supremacy battle Jackboot democracy vs gunboat loyalty Cash-and-carry democracy Nigeria Air: Let there be clarity Nigeria Police and the populace 2019: Between loose broom and the 'safe' umbrella Blatant trade bullying will only backfire Woman of The Sun: What my father's death taught me ' Richards Farm community in Cross River cries for help Russia 2018 and stranded Nigerians FC Cincinnati unveils Fanendo Adi Tyson Fury hints at Wilder showdown Thierry Henry linked with Egypt job Kante to pen 290,000 weekly deal Inter agrees Vidal fee VAIDS boost for FG as revenue rises by 42% Tincan Island Port posts N163bn revenue half year How to budget for child's school lunches Nigerian exporters lose $10bn to Apapa gridlock 'Union leader 3000mw of power lost to Nigeria's 324bscf gas flare YouWin benficiaries protest non-payment of grant CBN holds 1stChinese yuan currency auction N11.579tr in ECA unaccounted for in 11 years APC zones deputy governorship to Osun West Christian groups condemn PDP primary Community leader urges voters to be peaceful during poll 2019: We're prepared to coast to victory ' Amaechi Coalition against Buhari is meant to save Nigeria ' Fadairo Why I decamp from APC to PDP ' Bukola Saraki Bale to replace Ronaldo Klopp: Coutinho's irreplaceable NFF finalises plans for Eaglets MRI tests Balogun ready to compete for Brighton spot EFCC loses N15bn case against ex-Sokoto gov, Bafarawa 43 Nigerian traffickers jailed in one year NAPTIP Edo helps vulnerable girls Buhari emerges ECOWAS chairman, promises to deliver on peace Falana hails Imo judiciary for stopping swearing-in of new deputy governor I receive news of Saraki's exit from APC with joy ' Atiku Drivers protest triggers squabble between Cross River agencies Fayose advises Ekiti people Drama as court stops swearing-in of Imo deputy gov-designate We're ready to quit, resell firms at discounts ' Power distributors Globe Motors rolls out Nigeria-assembled Hyundai, Higer vehicles Best of family-friendly 44 vehicles N3.8tn lost to oil theft in 2016 ' NNRC DBN to provide low interest loans to 10,000 MSMEs FG, AfDB inaugurate task force on youth unemployment CBN warns traders against naira abuse Govt to establish artificial intelligence, erosion research agencies BoI gives N5.6bn loan to Promasidor Shell to consider FID on Bonga Southwest in 2019 CBN injects $210m into forex market, supports SMEs Union Bank writes down N64bn non-performing loans NIBSS targets 500,000 agents to boost financial inclusion ARM Life focuses on product, digital transformation Boko Haram attacks on military bases British Airways extends summer fare offer LASACO introduces rescue solution for road accidents EFCC detains Ekweremadu over 22 properties Herdsmen killings: Plateau approves bill to prosecute suspects in Jos As Saraki drops broom to take cover under umbrella Sanusi slams FG for not signing Africa trade pact Impeachment threat: Kano deputy gov seeks police, DSS protection We must flush out Buhari for a secure, prosperous Nigeria Lamido Ortom: Security operatives chase Assembly clerk, others out of office Imam who saved 300 lives meets Buhari today Nigerias ambassador to SAfrica resigns, dumps APC for PDP Tambuwal urges Nigerians to reject prison-yard democracy Insecurity: We cant visit our constituencies anymore Kogi senators, reps Drama as court stops swearing-in of Imo deputy gov-designate AI decries Zamfara crisis, says 371 killed in seven months LASG moves against sexual harassment in workplaces Yoruba needs unity to remain relevant in Nigeria Bode George Is impeachment move by eight Benue lawmakers legal N7.6bn fraud: Youve case to answer, court tells Orji Kalu No plan to place religious leaders on salary Lagos Appeal Court delivers judgment in elections sequence suit today Govt moves to clean up Idi-Araba Kaduna to appeal acquittal of 100 Shiites Poor access to infrastructure impeding business growth NECA Saraki, Kwara governor dump APC, join PDP Categories: Newsheadlines Share This
0 comments: