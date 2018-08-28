CKN News Newspaper Headlines...Tuesday 28 August 2018 Abiola Alaba Peters Published: August 28, 2018 2019: INEC to re-design polling units to curb vote buying DISCOs deny households 6,390MW in 3 days CSR: 170 drivers benefit from SNG Medicare at Ota AVEON Offshore, National Oilwell Varco delivers Egina OLT-BUOY project Oil sector depresses Nigeria's Q2'18 GDP NIRSAL moves to crash food prices with SACR Missing tanker docks in Togo after suspected hijacking Total sells equity in Hazira terminal, signs LNG agreement with Shell 2nd Phanes Group Solar Incubator calls for entries Vanguard holds Economic Forum Series on MSMEs today Kachikwu, others to attend Future Energy conference FG capable of surmounting challenges facing SDGs ' Presidential aide Excess oil revenue rises to $58m per day as price hits $76 per barrel Nigeria spends $22bn annually on food importation ' Audu Ogbe CBN: Revving up liquidity and capital inflows Mourinho calls for respect as Spurs pile more misery on Man Utd Man United vs Tottenham : How Spurs ran riot, piled more misery on Mourinho, Man Utd Neymar visits Barcelona, says 'll be staying in Paris next season Egyptian FA blasts Salah, says requests 'illogical Journalist Abiri sues DSS, demands N200m Applicant dies inside Ikoyi Passport office toilet ExxonMobil shows outright contempt for Nigeria's Supreme court Allah, save us from Miyetti Allah! I stand by Saraki, I sit with Ajimobi Cartoon Art by Ayodeji Meet Charles ' The Commercial Entrepreneur Osun gov poll: Court strikes out suits against Adeleke, Omisore Outcry as lawyers, others blast Buhari on rule of law remarks C-River APC rejects another state congress Abia at 27: Wada lauds founding fathers, govs. for actualizing people's dream I believe in Igbo agenda, restructuring, says Kwankwaso Stanbic IBTC partners Dangote Cement to raise N50bn Commercial Paper Visionscape staff storm Ambode's office, protest unpaid salaries, poor welfare package Lagos:Star Alliance planning zero money politics to beat APC Under IBB / Abacha , Nigeria got $199.8 bn; OBJ / Yar'Adua, $401.1 bn; GEJ, $381.9 bn; where are these monies ' ' Osinbajo My opponents losing sleep over my declaration to contest for senate ' Ngige 2019: Rumoured automatic ticket, plot to smear Oshiomhole's image ' Dekeri We need to build roads, rails, electricity etc, Akufo-Addo begs African leaders Nigeria's problem not restructuring ' Osinbajo Why it's difficult to find good memo writers among civil servants ' Masari S-East, S-South urged to reject APC over alleged plan by Buhari to handover to Tinubu Pro-Biafra group urges Igbo leaders to effect release of its leader Tricycle, taxi operators hail Ugwuanyi's policies President Buhari get me out of here, Leah Sharibu begs from Boko Haram's den Kogi Revenue Service denies report of N3bn fraud Be careful with public funds, Okorocha tells newly sworn-in chairmen INEC budget: NASS okays Buhari's request of N143bn 2019: Ojukwu's wife declares for senate today Publish names of lecturers sanctioned for sexual harassment, NUC tells FG approves N2bn for Nigerian Army varsity take-off Topfeeds gets animal feed recognition UNICEF urges Bauchi govt to settle counterpart fund for water, sanitation projects Aregbesola calls for preservation of Yoruba history Toyota set to team up with Uber on driver-less cars Hold your politicians accountable for graft, Danish envoy urges Nigerians Kogi Inland Revenue Service denies diverting N3bn FG capable of meeting SDGs Presidential aide Lawmaker calls for stakeholders collaboration to check female genital mutilation BREAKING: Trump makes a U-Turn, lowers White House flag out of respect for McCain Hold your politicians, companies accountable- Envoy urges Nigerians Buharis new order to security chiefs 2019: PDP begins sale of nomination forms Bianca Ojukwu begins senatorial campaign today Bode George seeks probe of Lagos PDP chair's murder Ashafa declares bid to re-contest Ex-warlord Bemba appeals to DR Congo top court for right to run for Ambode urges CDAs and CDCs to ensure harmony Sex for marks: NUC asks varsities to expose lecturers names What should INEC do to simplify voter registration Rescue me, Leah Sharibu pleads with Buhari 6,000 APC, PDP, AD members defect to ADC Ortom after me over EFCC petition against him Tsav Ekiti NLC, TUC slam 10-year ban on ex-labour leaders EU condemns Rivers by-election violence Edo residents protest Omisore, Adeleke back INECs plan against vote-buying Robbers attack journalists Buhari wont Islamise Nigeria, says SGF Kwankwaso decries poor infrastructure, says Buhari cant improve Nigerias problem not about restructuring, says Osinbajo Nigeria needs competent, not strong leaders Jega PDP, Turaki, Orbih reject Buharis stand on rule of law INEC budget: National Assembly joint committee adopts Buharis N143bn request Stop confusing unless with except After Washington meeting, Trump allegedly called Buhari lifeless Report Why I cant appear before police now Fani-Kayode Alleged neglect: FG releases 69 ongoing projects in South-East Trump not attending McCains funeral Family friend Stop attacking me, Ortom tells Akume
