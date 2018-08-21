CKN News Newspaper Headlines...Tuesday 21 August 2018 Abiola Alaba Peters Published: August 21, 2018 DSS tightens security at NFF as FIFA deadline expires NBS recants, insists economy is strong Banking sector records N32.90trn transactions in Q2 ' NBS Rivers community marks new yam festival after years of crisis Security reports from North East worrisome ' FG Eid al-Adha: Buhari, Saraki, Kalu, govs preach peace Due process followed in demolition of Ayefele's Music House, Oyo govt insists Ohanaeze youths vow to resist security agencies' attack on Igbo Court remands 114 pro-Biafra women in prison NECO releases June/July SSCE result Tackling human trafficking Vindication of Bafarawa Gov Shettima's worthy example How UNICAL tackled cultism, handout, withheld results ' Ex-lawmaker Tinubu plotting to succeed Buhari in 2023 ' Saraki You're unfair to Wike, Rivers govt tells ex-Lagos gov Tinubu thinks everybody is like him 'Tambuwal Gale of defections exposing selfish politicians, says Lawyer APC, PDP are same, ANN only viable option in 2019 ' Olawepo-Hashim 2019 Election budget: The issues, politics APC, PDP are same, ANN only viable option in 2019 ' Olawepo-Hashim Injured Tsonga to miss US Open FIFA ban: FG recognises Amaju Pinnick as NFF chairman -Presidency Political drama in Benue as Sen. Akume's kinsmen pledge loyalty to Gov. Ortom Defection: Court okays suit seeking to declare Senator Oduah's seat vacant Eko DISCO moves to eradicate 'crazy bills Nigeria: Total invests $10bn in 5 years IBEDC invests over N11.5bn in metering, network, maintenance Shell suspends 8m barrels worth $560m as Trans Ramos oil Pipeline remains shut Naira appreciates to N359/$ in parallel market 11 Plc rewards customers with motorcycle, generating sets, other items NNPC receives N28.85bn from Glencore for crude oil sales Local tripping not our affair- TCN tells BEDC 2019 Presidency : Who is this Olawepo-Hashim Court restrains DSTV from increasing subscription fees Again, Nigerian students soar at world robotics N254m car bribes: EFCC begins trial of Senator Bassey Akpan The truth is no defence Meet Zaraphics Designs ' The Graphics Designer Online Business 101 UNILAG to launch centres of excellence to boost research NECO releases results for 2018 SSCE UNILAG to launch centres of excellence to boost research Eunisell makes case for safety, environment to mark Safety Awareness Day Arla Dano officially gets Guinness World records certificate FG strategises to improve adolescent health Most African children without birth certificates are Nigerians Africa requires prudent management of healthcare ' Experts World Mosquito Day: U.S. reaches 570m people in 24 countries Emmanuel, Akpabio in war of words Edo College of Agriculture staff, students protest one year closure Umahi suspends collection of personal income tax in Ebonyi Eid-el-Kabir : Obaseki seeks support to build prosperous state Ogor defects to APC, promises better representation Alhassan's thugs revolted over unsettled agreement ' Taraba Govt Labour unions block Ayade's office over salary structure China's GDP remains stable, sound 'Amb.Xiaoliang Madumere's Impeachment: Defence motions stall proceedings Direct primary tears Ondo APC apart APC accuses Wike, INEC of scuttling bye-election Buhari championing infrastructure renaissance ' Isa Aremu 2014 Muslim-Muslim ticket arrangement is why Tinubu is fighting me ' Saraki Tinubu also complained of marginalisation by Buhari ' Saraki Oyo Govt, Ayefele bicker over demolition of Music House Eidul-Adha: Let's reflect on our socio-economic problems ' TMC Akpabio happy with Ugwuanyi/Chime rapport in Enugu FG to establish ERGP delivery units in six ministries Usoro elected NBA President 19 killed as Boko Haram hits Borno village Oshiomhole, Obaseki differ over primary election for candidates Senator fails to decamp to PDP at Udom's endorsement rally PDP decries use of police, military in Rivers by-election NECO result 2018 card is N300, examination body says Lessons from Italy bridge collapse 2019: Akpabio, Emmanuel in war of words over gov poll I'm eyeing senatorial seat 'Ngige Saraki as Senate President not acceptable, says Boroffice We're working hard to reconcile Adeleke, Ogunbiyi ' PDP Polls: Rivers PDP accuses APC of using police, military Seadogs' awareness on PVC 2019: Catholic group plans screening of aspirants APAI urges Nigerians, Lagos residents to get PVC Banks worry as power firms' debts worsen Domestic debt servicing gulps N656.59bn in three months Court stops Multichoice from increasing subscription Ex-NAL workers' entitlements: Aviation unions threaten to stop Nigeria Air Nigerians knock, hail FG over completed airport terminal ACCI wants strict enforcement of data protection regulations Stock market: Investors lose N220bn in one day Buhari signs international cocoa agreement 1,000 entrepreneurs auditioned for Heritage Bank's 'Next Titans Banks record N32.9tn e-transactions in Q2 How to sell a tenanted property 12 effective ways to build entrepreneurial skills that matter Why Nigerian entrepreneurs should read books Ecobank to reward customers for using Xpress account NSE CEO inducted as fellow of CIS Emefiele, others to brainstorm on sustainable economic development Amosun, Akeredolu, Aregbesola, others seek prayers for Nigeria Ondo acquires 2,000 hectares of land for cocoa production US blames killings in Nigeria on reign of impunity Extrajudicial killings: NHRC receives 17 petitions against SARS Security report from North-East worrisome, defence minister admits NASS crisis: Benin monarch urges lawmakers to embrace peace Eid-el-Kabir: APC, Mark, sue for peace Eid-el-Kabir: Bauchi CP deploys 3,000 policemen Eid-el-Kabir: Ambode, Obasa, Ashafa seek tolerance, unity Is Oshiomholes call for Sarakis resignation justified Eid-el-Kabir: Dickson, Obaseki, Okowa, Wike felicitate with Muslims, urge unity LASG empowers ex-servicemen I wont surrender to corruption, Buhari vows Eid-el-Kabir: Pray to Allah to send rescuer in 2019, PDP chairman tells Muslims Eid-el-Kabir: Your sacrifices wont be in vain, Fayose tells Nigerians US embassy re-opens August 24 NECO releases results, over 70% pass English, Maths Three persons die as APC, PDP thugs clash in Bayelsa Troops killed 21 armed herdsmen in Benue Military Tinubus 2023 presidential ambition reason for supporting Buhari Saraki Biafra: Court remands 112 IPOB women in Imo Eid-el-Kabir: Yobe announces 12-hour vehicular restriction
