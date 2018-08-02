CKN News Newspaper Headlines...Thursday 2 August 2018 Abiola Alaba Peters Published: August 02, 2018 Naira appreciates to N362.33/$ in I&E window Heritage Bank reiterates support for MSMEs' growth NEPC, NAFDAC to enforce proper packaging for fish exports Apapa gridlock : Shippers Council plans truck transit park in Lagos Anambra state partners S'African firm for 14,000 TEUs capacity ICD Stakeholders pledge support for Mustapha as ANLCA board Chairman Selloff in Consumer Goods sector pushes stock market to shed 1.09% Ship owners frown at multiple agencies interface with visiting ships Executive lawlessness : Like Obasanjo, like Buhari Re: Abia State: Enough is Enough Purported recall threat from a desperate House of Reps aspirant: The True Story Asaba 2018 AAC: Events schedule altered to accommodate late arrivals D'Tigress World Cup Selection'll Be Tough ' Ahmedu Asaba 2018: Ethiopia wins first gold medal I'm not bothered about criticism, says Okagbare English FA considers 2030 World Cup bid Burnley seek UEFA keeper dispensation after Pope and Heaton injuries ASAC Asaba 2018: Ethiopians win 10,000m gold, silver medals, Kenyan blames late arrival PENGASSAN elects Ogiemwonyi Addax branch chairman NBA PRESIDENCY: Obegolu backs Arthur Obi Okafor Will State police be the answer' (2) Oshiomhole's pleasant heresies(1) Williams advises graduands on greatness Okebukola urges students to be focused Over 700 students to participate in career, life skills seminar Revoke BEDC's operational licence, Delta consumers urge FG 18 years non-completion: Residents protest, shut down Ogbomoso-Oyo-Ilorin road NUPENG suspends strike in A-Ibom as DSS, NNPC intervene 756,000 PVCs unclaimed in Oyo ' REC Obaship stool: Ex-monarch petitions Buhari, AG over detention Tambuwal defects from APC, says it's sanctuary for the corrupt Hepatitis: Saving your liver from the stealth killer Okowa flays FG's harassment of opposition leaders Adeleke's Certificate: Parties seek out of court settlement Osun election: Court adjourns suit against Omisore Osun election: OPC demands robust, violence free campaigns APC Senators move to reconvene Breaking: Alhassan resigns from Buhari's cabinet to vie for governorship Photos: Buhari, Rochas Okorocha, others APC govs meeting Saraki should resign as Senate President ' Oshiomhole We can't ask states to employ you, FG tells 136, 000 N-Power beneficiaries Getting business loans from banks Wema Bank (1) How 'vote buying' is new rigging method ' Observer group Abuja forces behind impeachment plot against Gov. Ortom ' Secondus C-River drivers protest as transport agencies fight over levies Abia Assembly to enlighten security operatives on anti-open grazing law Investigate alleged polarisation, neglect of soldiers in N-East, CD tells Buhari S-South may sue FG over state's allocation deductions 'A-Ibom A-G Buhari's presidential campaign office comes alive APC NWC annuls Cross River State congress Appeal Court nullifies judgement stopping NASS from reordering polls' timetable 2019: Be ready for war, Secondus tells defectors from APC Court orders INEC chairman's arrest for contempt I'm still Imo deputy gov, Madumere insists Kolapo named ADC deputy publicity sec Kwara REC promises free, fair 2019 elections Buhari marginalising half of Nigeria's population, says NIM FG spends N810.9m on abandoned Ogun water scheme OPEC oil production climbs as Saudi Arabia pumps more Indonesia'll expand biofuel mandate to railways, power plants Low savings: 92,925 retirees quit contributory pension scheme TCN recovers 693 stranded power equipment containers from ports CBN revises banks' clearing system rules Access Bank facilitates $2.6bn trade for 25,000 customers Bayelsa carpets NNPC over dwindling allocations Transcorp to exit agribusiness Delay in deepwater projects threatens oil reserves target Dealing with loan prepayment penalty FG enrols Nigeria Re-Insurance retirees on pension payroll EY trains organisations in tax matters UBA, GTB to provide banking services through WhatsApp Apapa gridlock: Truck owners demand compensation Customs generate N162.7bn at Tin Can Island Stocks fall most in six weeks as earnings disappoint LASG committed to wealth creation Move against Ortom Adamawa CAN protests Okojie seeks quality assurance for varsities Ex-scribe, Osigwe, asks court to nullify NBA election EFCC courts controversy over Ortom, Ekweremadu, Fayoses cases Give ACJA chance to succeed, judge challenges lawyers Lagos Assembly seeks protection for mentally ill Don urges citizens to demand accountability with FOI Act ISL advocates inclusive leadership Before Nigeria inks the AfCFTA deal Impeachment notice: Secondus, three PDP govs visit Ortom Saraki must resign as Senate President, says Oshiomhole Olubadan may relieve high chiefs of their duties Ekweremadu suffers high blood pressure in EFCC custody Security vote: Probe Buhari first, Ortom tells EFCC Adelekes certificate: Court adjourns hearing for out-of-court settlement Presidency dissociates Buhari from amended press council bill Osinbajo to step in as Buhari begins 10-day vacation in UK Tambuwal: Whats next FG approves action plan on money laundering Adamawa gov, Jibrilla, dissolves LGA administrations Should the new national carrier be completely privately owned
