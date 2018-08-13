CKN News Newspaper Headlines...Monday 13 August 2018 Abiola Alaba Peters Published: August 13, 2018 Timi Frank accuses Buhari, APC of corrupting elections through vote-buying Nigeria: Between re-federalisation and disintegration (2) Using Direct Debit to facilitate your business Sahara Group: Providing safe spaces for youth empowerment New banks must target unmet needs to avoid struggling ' Ayeye Heritage Bank signs MoU with partners on mass transit Lawal Daura: An Encounter with Intelligence Chief Phillips Consulting introduces intellect digital banking solution SARAKI: Defenders of democracy in the eye of the storm GNI unveils digital platform to drive retail sales Lasaco launches claim settlement solution, free towing service Defection, Counter-defection & Imminent Re-drawing of South-south Political Map Financial inclusion: Banks need information on consumer behaviour' LBS FIFA U-20 WWC: Falconets in make or mar clash against China ITTF Challenge Nigeria Open: Quadri makes historic triumph Troost-Ekong happy to score against Fenerbache Aina, Bakayoko arrive Italy to complete transfers Egypt fans hope for more Salah magic as season starts Koepka leads, Tiger lurks as PGA final-round drama begins Guardiola hails 'good performance' by under-cooked champions Five things we learned in the Premier League Coalition adopts Onowakpo-Thomas for Isoko Federal constituency seat 4 Delta APC leaders, followers join PDP FIIRO's ISO certification'll make Nigeria globally competitive, says FG Nigeria loses over N5bn to barite importation by oil, gas sector ' AMAPOB 2019: Politicians should sign peace pacts against use of youth for violence ' Sanusi Ekiti poll Tribunal: We'll reclaim our mandate, Fayose assures supporters Saraki can't declare Akpabio's seat vacant, APC replies R-APC EFCC now APC's strike squad, law court against political opponents ' Benue govt. Enhancing investment for industrialisation in Edo State Insurance is the safest form of risk transfer mechanism -Ilori Blame Adeleke for the breakdown in the peace talk- Ogunbiyi Bye Election: INEC declares APC winner of Lokoja/ Kogi Fed Constituency FMBN begins 'Rent to Own' pilot scheme with 3000 houses nationwide 4 policemen killed in crossfire with Kaduna 'bandits Nigeria world's leading breeder of poverty Nigerians are tired of blame game, PDP replies APC CSO drags Daura to EFCC over alleged foreign accounts Road decongestion: LASG, firm partner on light rail project NASS invasion: Afenifere, NEF, PANDEF, Ohanaeze, Middle Belt demand judiciary probe Saraki: We'll takeover NASS, if' ' Buhari campaign organisation N'Delta agitators call off ultimatum, fight over WO1 Izon Ebi title Ondo Court dismisses suit against monarch We've uncovered fresh plots to arrest Saraki, Ekweremadu ' PDP By-election: APC clinches Katsina, Bauchi senatorial seats Aruna Quadri clinches ITTF/Nigeria Open title AFCON 2019 qualifiers: Uzoho doubtful against Seychelles Cooking gas price to crash as FG removes VAT APC, PDP, R-APC trade words over Saraki, Ekweremadu Saraki's time over ' Oshiomhole APC, PDP fight over corruption allegations Bandits kill 4 policemen in Kaduna Kano emir blames insurgency on ideology, poverty Okorocha lists conditions for Igbo presidency Electricity crisis: Time for new beginning Adeleke varsity alleges plan to demolish school Lagos light rail to begin operation in 2022 Nigerian banks'll collapse if power firms fail ' Discos Should you withdraw cash with credit card SEC extends multiple subscription deadline to December 31 FG wants innovative funding for satellites acquisition National Assembly to establish NEITI forum Nigeria's foreign commercial loans rise to $8.8bn Insurance critical to FG's development initiatives 'Minister Linkage gets NAICOM's approval to underwrite agric insurance Egina success, celebration of local content ' Osinbajo FBNQuest highlights role in Notore's listing Ondo, firm channel rivers to stop flooding Niger Insurance's gross premium rises by 44% AXA Mansard introduces first responder service Benchmark stock index falls by 2.89% Jumia CEO to lead global digital economy discourse NIPOST decries decaying infrastructure at postal institutes Megamound redesigns County Apartments Akomolede proffers solution to Nigeria's housing challenges Mutual Benefits opens N2bn rights issue CIIN urges financial planning through insurance Bosch develops tool for construction challenges Affordable housing achievable with local products manufacturing ' WACL Guinea Insurance pays N161.5m claims Peace deal: CCII hails Olubadan, new monarchs Obiano donates land to NYSC for agriculture FG to give two million traders loans without collateral Polls: Anglican Church sensitises youths Free medical services in Nasarawa Club seeks reduction in infant mortality If court ordered that Dasuki be released, it should be obeyed Orji Kalu NASS invasion: Northern elders, Afenifere, Ohanaeze, others demand judicial probe Igbo don't know how to honour their own ' Okorocha By-elections: Kogi, Katsina PDP reject results as APC wins in three states Fielding one candidate'll reduce INEC's budget ' Commissioner Adeleke, others promise to stop half salaries, pensions Election worker killed in tense Mali presidential run-off vote Falana urges DSS acting DG to release Dasuki, El-Zakzaky, others PDP alleges fresh plot to arrest Saraki, Ekweremadu EFCC slams Presidents aide for linking it to Saraki ASUU-FG faceoff: Government re-negotiation team backs Babalakin DSS: Will Buhari appoint Dauras successor from his backyard again Anti-graft group drags Daura to EFCC over foreign accounts Court restrains union from picketing Ikeja Electric office Participants boycott Niger trade fair Shiites, threat to Nigeria, say Islamic scholars Ambode promises support for table tennis contest Categories: Newsheadlines Share This
0 comments: