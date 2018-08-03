CKN News Newspaper Headlines...Friday 3 August 2018 Abiola Alaba Peters Published: August 03, 2018 CUPP inaugurates a 17-man Steering Committee Education needs discipline for a progressive society FG orders 48 coaches for Abuja Light Rail There's cheapening of lives under Buhari's govt ' Soyinka 2019: PDP'll field only popular candidates, Dickson tells party faithful APC, Ebonyi govt fight over use of stadium for rally Show of strength: Kashamu leads scores of PDP supporters in Ogun Ortom impeachment saga: APC, Presidency destabilising Nigeria 'Anietie Okon INSECURITY: Afenifere concerned over migration from the North Nnewi flood: Obiano downcast, orders search for missing victim Detained journalist: IPC flays DSS over detention of Abiri Bad roads remain our greatest challenge- Mrs Oraka Caption: Loral headmistress Foundation provides succour to street children NCE approves establishment of Education Bank & Study Loan Board There will be no peace in the Senate until Saraki resigns, Senator Abu Ibrahim 2019: Buhari will win 73 % votes in South-East, says Kalu Certificate: Police investigate Adeleke, arrest principal Those leaving the APC are the only honest Nigerians ' Galadima Ortom's impeachment: Benue tribal leaders warn against looming anarchy I am yet to decamp ' Kano Deputy Gov CBN committed to economic well-being of Nigerians CBN urged to prioritize low interest rate over MPR CBN to sanction banks for clearing system default Naira appreciates to N362.31/$ in I&E window GRIDLOCK: Apapa corridor of Lagos-Ibadan rail project begins next week ' FG mCASH comes with N50,000 insurance per transaction ' NIBSS Saraki, Tambuwal, others defection unconstitutional 'Falana We've 22 states, 53 senators, no more defection from APC ' Okorocha Edo APC: Youths put Obaseki on the spot AESN hails FG on Currency Swap Agreement with China Delta Gov proposes speedy evacuation of athletes, officials Why we settled for Asaba to host ' CAA president Eagles to play in Asaba Mother of 5 arrested over death of lover Impeachment threats shadow plans to reconvene NASS Buhari's appointee, others set to dump APC in Ondo PROJECTS: FG to refund N489bn to 21 states Lagos Assembly reshuffles committees, sidelines 8 members DSS bows to pressure, arraigns journalist detained since 2016 Fix flow stations in our land, Ijaw group warns FG Army reunites rescued children with parents in Borno President Nana Akufo-Addo of Ghana swears in new electoral commission chair Shehu Sani on indefinite suspension, says Kaduna APC Chairman Ughelli women shut East-West Road over estimated billings by BEDC Court upholds Nwafor as Rivers APC counsel El-Zakzaky: Vanguard circulation rep escapes death in Kaduna Shaibu alleges diversion of funds meant for Niger Delta devt No legal or constitutional basis for Saraki to resign as Senate President- Ozekhome Akwa Ibom 2019: Zoning puzzles for APC Bauchi South most neglected district in Nigeria ' Ladan Saliu, PDP Senatorial candidate Asaba 2018: Asaba fans disappointed over Okagbare's withdrawal Arsenal Vs Chelsea: 3 players who impressed ' Good old Guendouzi' again NEXIM approves N25b loan for Nigerian non-oil exporters PDP recalls senators to Abuja PDP alleges plot to impeach Saraki, Ekweremadu APC stung by bees that swarm around PDP I offer myself in defence of democracy ' Saraki Kalu, others appeal Justice Idris' ruling on no case submission Soyinka hits Obasanjo: You're opportunist Apapa gridlock: FG begins Lagos-Ibadan rail project next week Impeachment: My life in danger ' Madumere Absurd world and Nigeria's politics Industry Nite has influenced pop culture globally ' Ohio CAA Asaba 2018: Amusan, Enekwachi win gold for Nigeria Overcoming a servile mentality Buhari and disadvantage of incumbency Theatricals, illegalities all over How Boko Haram killed Argungu fishing festival QUEENDALINE AMAJUOYI 09097707770 Obasanjo warns ADC against internal supremacy battle Defection: 16 LG chairmen, councillors others dump APC to PDP in Kwara 2019: PDP'll coast to victory only with internal democracy ' Cleopas Audi, Ericsson to pioneer 5G for automotive production Trump receives new letter from Kim Buhari, most famous health tourist ' Murray-Bruce Don't crucify Ortom for leaving APC, says Soyinka 2019: Wresting power from Buhari will be tough, R-APC warns Ambode, check impunity on Lagos roads Oshiomhole: The burden of a tactless leader APC, PDP Reps disagree over mass defections Umahi bars APC from using Abakaliki Stadium for rally I haven't defected to PDP, says Kano deputy gov No peace in Senate until Saraki resigns ' Ibrahim Defections: Indication of low political development 'Lecturer Buhari's UK trip: PDP cries wolf where there's none 'Presidency ADC to register 500,000 members in Oyo in two weeks 'Chairman Dangote oil refinery poses threat to European plants FG generates N1.4tn from operating surplus in 11 years World Bank to support Nigeria on economic growth Expedite action on minimum wage bill, labour tells FG FG diversifying economy through beekeeping industry ' Ogbeh Food security: NiMET to partner agric, water resources agencies External reserves lost $669m in July ' CBN MasterCard, IFC to expand digital financial inclusion NACC seeks firms' participation in local content development How to cancel, replace money orders SON removes unfortified food products from markets Security chiefs meet Buhari, demand more weapons Forgery: SERAP gives NYSC seven days to clear the air on Adeosun NDLEA seizes 4668.880kg of cocaine, heroin, others at Lagos airport Police withdraw impeached Imo deputy govs security detail I cry daily over Taraba killings Gov Ishaku Indiscipline among security agencies contribute to insecurity FG Alleged fraud: Obasanjos in-law, Abebe, gets bail Amassoma crisis: Police, CLO submit memoranda to inquiry commission Globacom launches data calculator initiative AMCON appointment: Youths condemn petition against Banire Lagos pilgrims in Jerusalem, says govt Eiffel Tower to reopen Friday after strike Mnangagwa ahead after 9 of 10 Zimbabwe provinces counted Official Defection: Senators will determine Saraki's fate ' APC FG set to increase NYSC members allowance DG Ekiti workers issue strike threat to Fayose FG plans to withdraw police from Benue IDP camps Ortom Mnangagwa wins Zimbabwes first post-Mugabe election Offa robberies allegations forced us out of APC Ahmed Lagos-Ibadan rail project: FG moves contractor to Apapa Defections: Godll continue to fish out bad eggs among us, says Buhari Security expert seeks scientific policing Police lock down Kaduna for El-Zakzakys trial Categories: Newsheadlines
