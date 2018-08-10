CKN News Newspaper Headlines...Friday 10 August 2018 Abiola Alaba Peters Published: August 10, 2018 Probe assault on Abraka PDP leaders, Ivwurie tells Esiso Umahi stops illegal taxation in Ebonyi, arrests suspects No going back on back-up satellites ' Minister Firm unveils platform for sub-pump price fuel purchase Minister flags off hometown road rehabilitation project 3 day curfew: CAN, Muslim clerics kick as Oro cult defies Court order in Ogun Why Presidency ordered probe of Daura, Oke, Ekpenyong Edo Central senators failed constituents ' Aspirant Saraki not good example for political leadership ' APC 2 S-East govs to join APC before 2019 election'Okorocha 2019 polls: Ondo PDP adopts Akinmade as Rep candidate Gov POLL: My agenda for Osun people ' ADELEKE NASS siege: How Daura, sacked DSS DG, connived with top politicians to embarrass FG-IGP Aug 15 for ruling on impeached Benue Speaker's suit DE-PROSCRIPTION: IPOB suspends talks with Ohanaeze, South-East govs Kwara people ready to oust Saraki in 2019 elections ' Lai Mohammed Femi Adesina to deliver lecture, as Kogi NUJ marks Press Week Ohanaeze youths condemn DSS siege on the NASS 2019: Reject non-performing reps, Nkwonta urges Abia people Environmental flaws: Ambode lauds Children for Cleaner Lagos Campaign Diocesan crisis: Bishop to relocate with family, staff Ndigbo want restructuring, 2023 presidency I'll work with Okowa to deliver dividends of democracy 'Tebite Freezing Akwa Ibom, Benue accounts grievous offence ' Wike EFCC arrests, frees ex-DSS boss, Ekpeyong, unfreezes Benue govt accounts NASS invasion: IGP indicts senators, politicians in report to Osinbajo House of Reps reconvenes next week, Senate expected to follow 12 killed in Edo failed bank robbery Why I disappeared from the music scene ' Faze France 2018: Hope rising as Nigeria defeats Haiti 1-0 Leicester land 13m Benkovic amids Maguire to Man Utd rumours Boateng trains with Bayern amid PSG and Manchester United links Hosting of athletics championship not waste of fund, Delta insists MTN to list on NSE by May 2019 ' Danbatta FG disburses $375m to farmers Fuel diversion: FEC approves N17bn for product tracking device APC, Saraki fight Osinbajo to Nigerians: Resist moves to return 'looters' to power Saraki should step down for sake of morality 'Sagay Osun: INEC tackles vote-buying, bars phones at polling booths Anambra begins arrest of aspirants without tax clearance I won't contest any post in 2019 'Lai Mohammed House of Reps 2019: Ondo PDP leadership adopts Mimiko's aide I'll contest gov election under APC, says Alhassan $43m debt: Shareholders reject sale of 9Mobile PenCom restores 25% lump sum payment to retirees Power grid collapse persists, drops twice in two months What to do when your bank closes your account Pension assets rise to N8.23tn LCCI canvasses support for service sector NSIA raises NBET's liquidity with $417.4m BoI unveils finance scheme for leather manufacturers 31,594 microenterprises receive FG's interest-free loans Jaiz to commence disbursement of $20m SMEs fund NCAA licenses new indigenous aircraft maintenance company Amaechi represents Africa at UN road safety forum Buyers snap up Nigerian crude as prices drop Nationwide suppliers of breeding snails NDIC seeks clarity on role as banks' liquidator 100 Nigerians learn Chinese agric techniques NACCIMA lauds FG on 5% credit facility to MSMEs FG must enact policies to support small businesses The secret to leveraging digital marketing for businesses Madesoftlogic unveils software for entrepreneurs Buhari congratulates Lawrence Onoja at 70, Atta at 90 Krisbethel proprietress gives parenting tips Well never compromise on workers welfare TUC LASG moves to boost reading culture Northern monarchs meet in Kaduna over polio scourge Ambode seeks modern governance Dickson loses mother to cancer in US Have the police been even-handed in handling political disputes Lagos decries illegal ram markets Melania Trumps Slovenian parents get US citizenship Buhari congratulates Akintola Williams at 99 Armed robbers kill 10, set ablaze area commanders car in attack on Edo banks Education: Summit cant fix funding gaps, priority does IG writes Osinbajo, requests to search Dauras house EFCC grills ex-DSS DG Ekpenyong who Daura shielded from arrest I didnt need WAEC result for admission into US varsity Adeleke 10 feared killed as robbers attack banks in Edo Defection: APC attacks Saraki again, calls him a traitor, betrayer We cant reconcile with you, IPOB tells Ohanaeze, South-East govs EFCC unfreezes Benue accounts, Ortom thanks Nigerians NCC, INEC meet on electronic voting Supplementary budget: National Assembly reconvenes Tuesday Buhari, Gowon, Ambode, Amosun, others hail Williams at 99 Categories: Newsheadlines Share This
