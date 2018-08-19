CKN News Exclusive: My Wife Was At Gov Ajomobi's Residence Till This Morning Begging Him Not To Demolish My Radio Station..Ayefele

Published:

Share This

As the government of Oyo State finally makes good its threat to demolish the radio station of ace musician Yinka Ayefele in Ibadan today, CKN News has exclusively learnt that the ace musician's wife was at the residence of State Governor Ajimobi till the early hours of today begging him not to demolish the buildingA very close associate of the artiste who spoke exclusively at the demolished building site today told CKN News that Ayefele's wife made a last ditch effort to save the building but her pleadings were rebuffed by the governor who has made up his mind to demolish it.CKN News learnt that despite the reasons being adduced by the State Government for the demolition which includes the allegation that Ayefele converted what ought to be a residential building to commercial as well as the allegations that the building has caused a lot of accidents leading to the loss of lives which included a popular presenter early this year,CKN News scooped that the Governor's action was purely political.Ayefele according to what CKN News learnt here since our arriva was accusedl of using the station to promote opponents of the State government, according to close associates of the governor, an allegation most people said is not true.The governor himself in an audio exclusively made available to CKN News was overheard saying at one of his visits to the Station saying that he has been under pressure to demolish the station but that he has resisted it.The station had already filed a cases against the demolishing of the building, the case has been stayed for hearing tomorrow Monday 20th August 2018,but the State government fearing that there may be a stay of action by the court decided to move in today to get the building demolished.