CKN Exclusive: Ayefele's Fresh To Resume Transmission Despite Demolition

There are strong indications that Fresh FM Ibadan owned by ace artiste Yinka Ayefele will back on air within the next few hours despite the demolishing of the building by Oyo State Government.CKN News had the privilege of having an exclusive tour of the studios of the wave making studio after it's demolishing.A top executive of the station who spoke to CKN News exclusively and does not want his name mentioned said efforts are in top gear to put the station back on air.CKN News learnt that the transmitters of the station were not affected by the demolishing.The mast of the station as captured by our picture here is still standing though there are strong indications that the foundation must have been weakened by the demolishing.The power (electricity ) has also been cut off,the wiring leading to the generating sets have also been affected .The building was in pitch darkness all through while we were there.The station may revert to transmitting with inverters or spare batteries.