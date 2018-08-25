CKN Exclusive: About To Wed Manager,Three Others Arrested For N12m Fraud At Slots Phone

Published:

Some senior managers of popular phone merchandising company Slots are currently being detained for alleged fraud totalling N12m.The staff of the company at its computer village Ikeja office were picked up after the management discovered the fraud this week.Among the four arrested staff is the manager and three others.They are currently being detained at Panti.A staff of the company who spoke to CKN News in condition of anonymity said the management discovered the fraud early this week and when it made it's investigation, the manager who unfortunately is planning to wed this September was discovered to be the mastermind of the fraud.Slots which currently has hundreds of branches across the country began its operations from this particular branch.Attempts by CKN News to get an official statement from management of Slots was unsuccessful as at the time of filing in this report .