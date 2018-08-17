Christian Students Marginalised By Northern Universities – Bishop Kukah

Published:

Christian students in northern Nigeria rarely have a place of worship, Catholic Bishop of Sokoto Diocese Matthew Kukah has alleged.





Kukah spoke on Wednesday during a book launch where he also claimed that some northern governors are aiding the marginalization.





“As I’m talking here now,” the cleric said, “whether it is Bayero University, Usman Dan Fodio University, most of the universities and tertiary institutions in northern Nigeria, Christians don’t have a place to worship after over 40 years of the existence of these universities and these are the areas where the intellectuals, those who are going to govern Nigeria, this is where they are.”





He added that “Up till today, as I’m talking to you, you can’t find a single governor in northern Nigeria that will effortlessly sign a certificate of occupancy for the building of a church. Nowhere.”

