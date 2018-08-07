Certificate Controversy: Senator Ademola Adeleke To Know Fate August 8

Published:





Senator Ademola Adeleke would know his fate on 8 August, 2018, as the Osun State High Court, Osogbo, has fixed the date to rule on the suit challenging the eligibility of the governorship candidate of the Peoples Democratic Party in the state.





The suit was filed by Rasheed Olatunji and Idowu Oluwaseun.





They claim that Adeleke was not eligible to participate in the primary election of the party because, according to them, he did not possess the minimum educational qualification required.





On July 26, 2018, at the returned hearing of the matter, the court adjourned the case till August 1 for definite hearing but the process was stalled following a request by the plaintiffs for out of court settlement – a development that led to the further adjournment of the case till today (August 6).

