CAN Protest Interrupted By Police In Adamawa

Published:

A peaceful protest organised by the Adamawa State chapter of the Christian Association of Nigeria (CAN) has been stopped by the state Police Command.





The protest called by the State CAN Chairman, Bishop Stephen Mamza, on Wednesday drew a large turnout from Christians who trooped to St. Theresa Catholic Church, the venue initially planned for the take-off of the procession.





But Mamza, shortly before the take-off of the protest scheduled for 9am told the congregants who had turned up for the protest that the police had canceled it.





CAN said the protest was to draw the government’s attention to the protection of human lives whether Christian, Muslim or Fulani. He gave an instance of the recent attacks in Mayo-Belwa which claimed the lives of several Fulani.





CAN also spoke against the Federal Government’s neglect of the state on matters of security. It said the FG’s silence was disturbing because the killings have not abated.





Mamza who said the procession would have afforded the church the opportunity to present its petition to the State Governor, Mohammed Jibrilla, who will then pass it on to President Muhammadu Buhari, was refused the permission for the peaceful procession.





“The police have refused to grant us the permission but they cannot refuse us access to God. The police have no authority to stop us access to God.”

Share This