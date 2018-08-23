Call Oshiomhole To Order - Bode George Tells Buhari

Published:





Former National Vice Chairman of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) Olabode George has urged President Muhammadu Buhari to call APC chairman, Adams Oshiomhole, to order.





He warned the former Edo State governor against his persistent threat that Senate President Bukola Saraki will be removed from office at all cost.





Bode George said: "Why should he resign? I don’t think he should resign. When Aminu Tambuwal left our party for APC in 2014, did he resign as the speaker of the House of Representatives? He did not. So, what is sauce for the goose is sauce for the gander. How are we even sure who is the majority in the House?





"My advice is we should take things calmly. Like our brothers in the North will say kadan kada, Igbos will say nwayo, nwayo; and Yoruba will say, E fara bale oo. That is what the situation in Nigeria today calls for. If we rush into this storm, we may not survive it.





"All these neophytes who are making noise here and there seem to have been too young to learn from history of this country. That was how the crisis in the Western region started. Like child’s play, that crisis led to the civil war. No nation goes through civil war twice and survive.





"Let the will of the people be respected. That is why those who founded democracy stated unequivocally that in every four years, you go and renew your mandate. If they are satisfied with you, they will vote for you. If they are not satisfied with your performance, they dump you.”

