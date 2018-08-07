Bukola Saraki Suspends National Assembly Leadership Meeting

Published:





The Deputy Speaker of the House of Representatives, Yussuff Lasun has said the meeting of the leadership of the National Assembly scheduled for Tuesday afternoon has been called off as a result of the security situation at the legislative building.





"A meeting cannot be held under this kind of atmosphere. It is unfortunate that this is happening; because when the parliament is under siege, democracy is under siege,” Lasun stated.





Lasun told reporters that he came to the National Assembly to attend the meeting as earlier fixed. He added that though his aides already informed him about the development at the complex, he still came for the meeting,and immediately realised that it was no longer feasible.





Lasun also disclosed that he had been in touch with the Senate President, Bukola Saraki; Deputy Senate President, Ike Ekweremadu; and the Speaker of the House, Yakubu Dogara.





When asked when the meeting would be rescheduled to hold, Lasun said he didn’t know. On a question on who ordered the blockade of the National Assembly, he responded, “I don’t know. You should know. You, don’t you know?”

