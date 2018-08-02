Bukola Saraki Is Wearing A Stolen Crown...Adams Oshiomhole

Published:

The National Chairman of the ruling All Progressives Congress (APC), Adams Oshiomhole, has called on Senate President Bukola Saraki to resign from the seat of Nigeria’s number three citizen.





He made this known to newsmen after leading some senators elected on the platform of the APC to a closed-door meeting with President Muhammadu Buhari on Wednesday.





The meeting came amidst a gale of defection being witnessed in the ruling party.





Oshiomhole said: “But whatever is the reason, we can decamp from party, but we can’t decamp from Nigeria.





“The only thing is that there are other consequential issues that every man or woman of honour who had taken such decisions would be expected to follow through.





“I mean, you should not collect a crown that belongs to a family and wear it on behalf of the family if for your personal reasons which he has enumerated that he has gone to another family.





“It is just a matter of honour to leave the crown in the house that the crown belongs to.





“As it stands even now, APC is still the largest party in the Senate. We have 53 senators, that is much more than PDP or APGA has.”





Oshiomhole, a former labour leader, admitted that the party was facing challenges.





“Nobody in the APC will be surprised about the development. In fact, they have stayed a little bit longer than we thought,” he added.





“Last week, the Kwara State Governor said he was leaving, but he didn’t say when. So, we are not surprised at all.





“But these are what I might call temping moments because I had faced similar situations in my state, when people were leaving.





“But the beauty of democracy is that whether big or small, it is one man, one vote, on election day. There is no difference between a senator, a president, a journalist and any other person.”

