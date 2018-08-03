Bukola Saraki Appointed National Leader Of PDP

Published:

Senate President, Bukola Saraki has been appointed the national leader of the Peoples Democratic Party, PDP at the party’s NEC meeting on Thursday.



Being the highest office holder in the party at the moment, Saraki will replace his deputy, Senator Ike Ekweremadu, who held the position until the defection of Saraki and other top APC members to the PDP.



The arrival of Saraki was heralded by loud ovation as he was led into the venue of the meeting by PDP national chairman, Prince Uche Secondus, and other top leaders of the party.



Saraki, Rabiu Kwankwaso, Sokoto State governor Aminu Tambuwal and Benue State governor Samuel Ortom were all present at the meeting.



The NEC meeting attended by the four former members of the All Progressives Congress (APC) was in celebration mood as the politicians exchanged banters.



Apart from the former APC chiefs, the meeting hall had key figures in the PDP, including governors, lawmakers and some of the presidential aspirants.

