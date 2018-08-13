Buhari Was Trained To Kill, Not To Govern – Bafarawa

Published:

Former governor of Sokoto State, Alhaji Attahiru Bafarawa, has said that President Muhammadu Buhari as a soldier was trained to kill and not to govern.





He blamed Nigerians for voting President Buhari to become the president.





Bafarawa made the statement in Lafia, while declaring his intention to contest the presidential seat under the platform of the People Democratic Party (PDP) at the state party secretariat on Sunday.





Bafarawa explained that he left the APC because of the injustice meted out to him by the party.





The former governor of Sokoto State, who blamed Nigerians for mistakenly voting president Buhari, said, “Buhari is a soldier trained to kill, but not to govern.





“Don’t vote somebody to power who does not possess democratic tenets to govern a country as Nigeria.”





Earlier, the state PDP Chairman, Francis Orogu, said the visit of the presidential aspirant was apt and timely.





Orogu described Nasarawa as a PDP state, stating that though the party was not in control, it was able to produce two senators and three House of Representatives members.

