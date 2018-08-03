Buhari To Address UN General Assembly Sept. 25th

Published:

President Muhammadu Buhari will address the 73rd Session of the high-level General Debate of the UN General Assembly at the UN headquarters in New York on Tuesday, Sept. 25. Buhari would deliver Nigeria’s National Statement on the first day of the general debate of the General Assembly high-level events.The News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) reports that Nigerian leader has been placed as the number 20 on the list of the speakers out of the 193 world leaders that would address the Assembly. NAN also reports that he would deliver the address to the Assembly during the afternoon session on the first day between 8.00 p.m. and 9.00 p.m. (between 1.00 a.m. and 2.00 a.m. Nigerian time).The President of Brazil would be the first world leader to present his address to the 73rd session followed by the U.S. President, Donald Trump, the traditional second speaker, being the host country.