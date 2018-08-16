Buhari Supports Use Of PVCs, Card Readers In 2019 – Presidency

Published:

The Presidency says President Muhammadu Buhari support the use of Permanent Voter Card (PVC) and card readers for the general election in 2019.





Senior Special Assistant to the President on Media and Publicity, Garba Shehu, made this known in a statement on Wednesday.





He made the comment while reacting to allegations that President Buhari had refused to assent to the Electoral Act (Amendment) Bill, 2018, because he does not support the use of PVCs and card readers in the forthcoming polls.





Shehu said, “The allegations that the President declined to assent to the bill because of objections to the use of card readers are wild and baseless. President Buhari did not and has never raised any objections to the use of card readers for elections in Nigeria.”





“On the contrary, he has always been a passionate advocate for the use of PVCs and card readers in elections in Nigeria, mindful of the role that card readers and PVCs played in the election that brought him into office; and he has repeatedly made this clear and praised these technologies,” he added.





The President’s media aide insisted that Buhari had always supported the use of PVCs for elections, as well as encouraged Nigerians that their PVC was their national card.





Share This