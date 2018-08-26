Buhari Returns To Abuja After Sallah Celebration

Published:





President Muhammadu Buhari returned to Abuja on Saturday after celebrating Eid-el Kabir in his hometown, Daura, Katsina State.





On Monday, Buhari left Abuja ahead of the Tuesday and Wednesday public holidays declared by the Federal Government for the Sallah.





During his stay in Daura, the president hosted dignitaries including state governors and other prominent politicians.





He addressed troops deployed to battle criminals in Zamfara State before leaving the Umaru Musa Yar’Adua International Airport, Katsina, for Abuja.

