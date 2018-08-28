Buhari Receives Ooni Of Ife At Aso Rock

Published:

President Muhammadu Buhari on Tuesday played host to the Ooni of Ife, Oba Adeyeye Ogunwusi Ojaja II at the State House in Abuja, Nigeria’s capital.





The Ooni was in the company of Sharif Ahmad Bin Zuhir Bin Mohammad Bin Jaber Al Natour, Chairman of the Board of the Directors and the President of the Executive Board of GDTC Investments for Green Economic Projects and Sustainable Development Worldwide (GDTC Investments).





Bashir Ahmad, the Personal Assistant to the President on New Media made this known on the micro-blogging site, Twitter.





The Presidential aide tweeted: “President @MBuhari receives Ooni of Ife, Oba Adeyeye Ogunwusi Ojaja II and HEH Sherif Ahmad Bin Zuhir Al-Natour, and Investor in Green Projects and Chairman of GDTC Investment today at the State House, Abuja”.

