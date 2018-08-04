Buhari Not Materialistic - Oba Rilwan Akiolu

Published:

The Oba of Lagos, Rilwan Akiolu today described President Buhari as a non-materialistic leader saying “If you watch the life of President Buhari, he is not materialistically minded like the other people”.





The Lagos monarch made this remark when the Speaker, Lagos State House of Assembly, Mudashiru Obasa led the Conference of Speakers of State Legislatures of Nigeria to his palace on a courtesy call.





He went on to say, “God loves this country and we are very lucky. My appeal to you, my sons and daughters is that let peace return to this country. Nigeria is not going to break. If all of us will cooperate, Nigeria will move forward.





We are all one and we should regard ourselves as that. Cooperate with the national government. I believe in the corporate existence of Nigeria”.





He urged politicians to have the welfare of the citizens at heart and ensure security of lives and property. Akiolu also commended Governor Akinwunmi Ambode for massive investments in security.

