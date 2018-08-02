Buhari Meets With Security Chiefs In Abuja Before Heading For 10 Day Leave

Published:

President Muhammadu Buhari on Thursday met with heads of Nigeria’s security outfits at the Presidential Villa, Abuja.





The Nigerian leader, who is scheduled to begin his 10-day vacation in London, United Kingdom, from Friday, had met with governors elected on the platform of the ruling All Progressives Congress (APC), on Wednesday.





CKN News understands that the meeting lasted for about three hours, as they discussed ways to forestall future security incidences in Zamfara, Sokoto and the Birnin-Gwarinpa axis.





Spokesman for the Minister of Defence, Colonel Tukur Gusau, noted that Operation Sharan Daji would now be extended to reach the fringes of the Niger border.





He said, “The operation has recently been reinforced with more troops from the Nigerian Armed Forces, Nigeria Police and Department of State Services and is supported by the Intelligence, Surveillance and Recognisance Wing of 207 Quick Response Group of the Nigerian Air Force.





“There was a review of Operation Safe Haven leading to the appointment of a new Commander in the North Central.





“The Honourable Minister also reiterate the need for the deployment of the Nigeria Police and the Nigeria Security and Civil Defence Corps in all areas liberated by the military in the North-East in order to consolidate on the gains of military operations as well as to enable the military push forward in its clearance operations.”

