Buhari Has Done Excellently Well In Security, Economic And Anti-Graft War - Presidency

The Presidency has scored the current administration high in all areas of economic recovery, security and the anti-graft war.





The Senior Special Assistant to President Muhammadu Buhari on Media and Publicity, Garba Shehu said this on Tuesday.





He said; “We have accomplished so much, the economy has rebounded, it is growing, the war against corruption he just gave a commitment upon return from vacation. He said he will jail them and they had better get ready.





“The judiciary is today on the same page with the president. They have come to terms with the fact that this problem of corruption is a national problem not personal to Buhari and they are working with the government”.





Reacting to the President’s nearly 800-meter walk after the Eid prayers in Daura, his hometown, Shehu said the walk was spontaneous and not a deliberate move to prove the President’s fitness as suggested by some.





“It was not designed. We had no idea he was going to do this, and I assure you that all the security details would have panicked when he decided to walk.





“That is to show you that it was spontaneous and certainly there was nothing deliberate about it,” he said.

