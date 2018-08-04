Buhari Gave Lawmakers N150m Each To Impeach Saraki – Timi Frank

Published:

Member of the Reformed All Progressives Congress Timi Frank has alleged that President Muhammadu Buhari offered N150million to lawmakers to impeach Senate President Bukola Saraki.





Frank, a former National Deputy Publicity Secretary of the APC, also claimed that the money, given to each lawmaker of the ruling party, was to impeach the Speaker of the House of Representatives Yakubu Dogara.





According to a statement on Saturday, Frank also alleged that Governors Aminu Waziri Tambuwal, Abdulfatah Ahmed and Samuel Ortom were marked for removal by the presidency.





“From available information, the Presidency in collaboration with the leadership of the APC is about to dole out the sum of $400,000 (about N150million) each to APC Senators and House of Representatives members to impeach Saraki who has defected to the PDP and the Speaker of the House of Representatives, Rt. Hon. Yakubu Dogara – who they fear may soon dump the party as well,” the statement read.





“They are also offering legislators in some State Houses of Assembly the sum of $150,000 (about N50million) each, to impeach their Governors that recently defected to the PDP.”





According to him, he has “been reliably informed that after separate meetings with APC Senators and House of Representatives members, shortly before his U.K. trip, the President summoned the Group Managing Director (GMD) of the Nigerian National Petroleum Corporation (NNPC) and after informing him that ‘APC lawmakers have a proposal’, he ‘directed the GMD to attend to their needs.’





“I want Nigerians and members of the international community to note that this ‘presidential order’ is coming at a period when State Governors have incessantly complained, during their monthly Federation Account Allocation Committee (FAAC) meetings in Abuja, about unexplained shortfalls in remittances of crude oil sales to the Federation Account by the NNPC.”

