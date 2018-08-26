Buhari Eulogises Richard Akinnola At 60

Published:

President Muhammadu Buhari has felicitated with journalist, human rights and pro-democracy activist, Richard Akinnola, on his 60th birthday.



The president also joined family, friends and colleagues of the journalist, the media and civil society in celebrating the landmark age, which Akinnola has dedicated to the service of God, country and humanity.



The president, in a statement by the Special Adviser on Media and publicity, Femi Adesina, lauded the uncompromising posture of the activist in always telling the truth to leaders, insisting on propriety and regularly mobilising to safeguard the sanctity of human rights and the integrity of the nation.



Buhari reaffirmed that the democracy that the country enjoys today was borne out of the sacrifices and forthrightness of individuals like Akinnola, who have not relented in fighting for good governance and ensuring that democracy transcends elections to include a lifestyle of respect, dignity and accountability in Nigeria.



He extolled Akinnola’s magnanimity in setting up a foundation, Richard Akinnola Foundation, which caters for the underprivileged and families of journalists.



The president prayed that the almighty God will grant Akinnola longer life, good health and prosperity as he continues serving the country.

