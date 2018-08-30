Buhari Does Not Believe In Rule Law – Murray-Bruce

Published:





Senator Ben Murray-Bruce (PDP-Bayelsea East) has said President Muhammadu Buhari has shown himself to UK Prime Minister Theresa May as someone who does not believe in the rule of law.





The media mogul was reacting to the alleged prevention of PDP Presidential aspirant, Rabiu Kwankwaso from using Eagles Square to declare his intention.





In a post on Twitter, Murray-Bruce wrote: “The sad thing about denying Kwankwaso the venue is that it will only show visiting British Prime Minister, Theresa May that she is dealing with a regime that does not believe in democracy and the rule of law.





"What could Buhari have lost by allowing Kwankwaso use Eagles Square?”

