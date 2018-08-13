Buhari Celebrates Former APC Chariman, Oyegun At 79

Published:

President Muhammadu Buhari on Sunday felicitated with the former National Chairman of the All Progressives Congress (APC), John Odigie-Oyegun, as he celebrates his 79th birthday.





In a statement by Presidential media aide, Garba Shehu, the president joined family, friends, well-wishers and party members in celebrating another milestone in the lifetime of a patriotic Nigerian, who personifies the meaning of a progressive in letter and in spirit.





Buhari recalled that throughout Oyegun’s distinguished career as a civil servant, first civilian Governor of Edo State, pro-democracy activist and the first elected National Chairman of the APC, whose leadership was instrumental to the advent of the CHANGE government in 2015, he stood out as a beacon of progressive values and principles embodied in change, reforms and intense commitment to the good of the nation.





The statement added that: “President Buhari prays God almighty to grant the celebrant more years of good health and fulfillment to see a nation where positive change, in all facets of our national lives, is a reality for all.”

Share This