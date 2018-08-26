Buhari, APC Will Be Shocked In 2019 – PDP

Published:





The Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) has said that great shock awaits President Muhammadu Buhari and the All Progressives Congress (APC) in the 2019 general elections.





The party warned Buhari, the Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC) and security agencies against rigging the elections.





According to the main opposition party, Nigerians would not condone any form of rigging as they were determined to effect a positive change in the country in 2019.





Reacting to President Buhari’s assertion that the APC will clear all elections come 2019, the National Chairman of PDP, Prince Uche Secondus, told The Punch the President was only being deceived by those who do not understand the game of politics.





Secondus said, “President Buhari is being deceived by those who are not familiar with politics of their states that they would deliver results to him.“The President and the APC would be shocked with the level of their rejection by the electorate come 2019.





"Winning of elections is not about boasting. What will the President tell Nigerians that he has done for them?“What will he tell workers he has done for them? What will he tell Nigerians he has done about the economy, job creation and others?





"Will Nigerians vote for someone who will not stay in the country to administer the country, but would choose to be junketing all over the world?“We know he relies on security agencies and INEC to rig for him, but we want to assure him that the people are determined to put an end to the misery he and his government have brought to the nation.”

