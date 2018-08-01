Breaking:Yekini Nabena Replace Bolaji Abdullahi As APC National Publicity Secretary

Published:

The National Working Committee of the All Progressives Congress has approved the appointment of Mr. Yekini Nabena as the Acting National Publicity Secretary of the party.

The appointment was contained in a letter issued on Wednesday in Abuja and signed by the National Secretary of the party, Mr. Mai Mala Bunu.

It said the appointment followed the resignation of the party’s National Publicity Secretary, Mr. Bolaji Abudullahi, who defected to the Peoples’ Democratic Party earlier on Wednesday.

“I write to convey the resolution of the National Working Committee reached at its 34th regular meeting of August 1, 2018, mandating you to resume duty as the Acting National Publicity Secretary with immediate effect.

“This development is sequel to the resignation of Malam Bolaji Abudullahi as the National Publicity Secretary,” the letter said.

It wished Nabena success in his services to the party and assured him of the highest regards of the leadership.

(NAN)

