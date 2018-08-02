Breaking:Women Affairs Minister Aisha Alhassan Resigns From Buhari's Cabinet

Published:

The Minister of Women Affairs and Social Development, Aisha Alhassan has resigned her position in order to contest the 2019 governorship election in Taraba State.



President Muhammadu Buhari was said to have accepted the resignation.



The president has also urged her to contest on the platform of the All Progressives Congress (APC).



Last September, Alhassan threatened that she would not support Buhari’s second term ambition on the grounds that the president had promised to serve only one term.



She vowed to support former Vice President Atiku Abubakar who was still in the APC.



Abubakar has since defected to the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP). Alhassan was the candidate of the APC in the 2015 governorship election and lost to the PDP candidate.

