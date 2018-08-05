Breaking:Police STS Unit Apprehends Criminals That Concealed Weapons (AK47) Under Leaves

The Police IRT unit has apprehended the criminals behind the smuggling of AK47 Riffles while concealing them with leaves.

The video of the criminality was initially posted on the Facebook of CKN News today before it went viral on social media.

The Editor of CKN News had alerted security agencies on the video calling for immediate action.

