Breaking:DSS Takes Over National Assembly (Live Pictures)

The premises of the National Assembly has been cordoned off by officers of the Director of State Security according to report reaching CKN News.





Principal officers of both chambers were supposed to meet today to take certain decisions concerning some issues of National important .

The Senate President Bukola Saraki summoned the meeting based on growing agitation that the Senate reconvene to consider the budget of INEC towards the 2019 election.





The PDP through its National Publicity ,Mr Kola Ologbondiyan raised the alarm last night of the plan to take over the National Assembly to impeach the Senate President.





