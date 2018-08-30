Breaking :Traffic On Lagos Ibadan Sagamu Expressway To Be Diverted For 18 Weeks

Published:

Share This

The attention of Federal Road Safety Corps, Ogun State Sector Command has been drawn to a publication inadvertently titled “FRSC TO CLOSE LAGOS – IBADAN EXPRESSWAY FOR 18 WEEKS”. The FRSC Ogun State Command wishes to correct this erroneous impression by re-iterating that FRSC is not closing the Lagos – Ibadan expressway.The facts as stated in the Command’s Traffic Advisory of 28 August 2018 remains that traffic would be diverted from the Lagos end to Sagamu bound traffic to the Sagamu – Lagos carriageway from KM 26 (about 200 meters from RCCG Car Park C U-turn) to KM 28 (just after RCCG Main gate). This is to enable Julius Berger Nigeria PLC carry out rehabilitation works on the closed stretch of the Lagos – Sagamu carriageway. The road rehabilitation will last for a period of 18 weeks, from Sunday 02 September 2018 till Tuesday January 15 2019.FRSC Ogun State Sector Commander Clement Oladele wishes to reassure motorists that FRSC operatives will be available to alleviate the discomfort the temporary diversion may cause and re-emphasises FRSC's commitment to ensure traffic flows without obstructions especially at the traffic diversion stretch during the period of the diversion of traffic. The FRSC therefore wishes to allay the fears and panic the publication may have caused. Members of the public including motorists experiencing traffic emergencies could call FRSC toll free number 122.Signed: Route Commander Florence OkpeSector Public Education Officer.For: Sector Commander, FRSC Ogun State Sector Command