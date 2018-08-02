BREAKING: Saraki, Ortom, Tambuwal, Kwankwaso Storm PDP Headquarters In Abuja [PHOTOS]

Published:





The 81st National Executive Committee (NEC) meeting of the People’s Democratic Party (PDP) is holding today, at the party’s national secretariat in Wadata Plaza, Wuse Zone 5, Abuja.





Some of those in attendance, include the Governors who recently joined from the All Progressives Congress (APC).









They are Governor Samuel Ortom (Benue) and Alhaji Aminu Tambuwal (Sokoto). Others are Governor Ben Ayade (Cross River), Governor Udom Emmanuel (Akwa Ibom), etc.





Senator Dino Melaye, Senator Barnabas Gemade and Senator Kwankwaso, were joined by the Senate President, Bukola Saraki.









Saraki arrived at the headquarters, popularly known as Wadata House, at about 3:30 pm.





Saraki, who defected to the PDP from the All Progressives Congress on Tuesday, was received by top executives of the party, including the National Chairman, Prince Uche Secondus.





Others include the Governor of his home State, Kwara, Abdulfatah Ahmed; the National Publicity Secretary of the APC, Mallam Bolaji Abdullahi; Governor of Sokoto State, Aminu Tambuwal; and Governor of Benue State, Samuel Ortom.









Others who defected were 13 senators; 37 members of the House of Representatives; 18 of the 30 members of the Sokoto House of Assembly; and 23 out of the 24 members of the Kwara State House of Assembly.

