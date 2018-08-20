BREAKING: Governor Ajimobi Denies Involvement In Demolition Of Yinka Aiyefele's Radio Station

Published:

Following the gale of criticisms across the globe following his action, Oyo State Governor Ajimobi today denied being behind the demolition of Yinka Ayefele's radio station.





This was disclosed by Fresh FM in Ibadan, during its 1pm news bulletin. According to Chief Alliyu, SAN, counsel to Oyo state government, he also declares, the state government is not aware of the deomlition, "We did not demolish Music House" he said.





Recall that CKN News had brought you news of the demolition of Fresh FM, an Ibadan-based radio station owned by veteran musician, Yinka Ayefele, in the early hours of Sunday.





The location of the station has been a subject of controversy in recent times, with the management of the station and the Oyo State Government locked in a war of words. The government had warned that it would take down the building.





Earlier, reports said Mr Ayefele has taken the matter to court, alleging political victimisation.









More details later...





