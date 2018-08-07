Tuesday, 7 August 2018

Breaking :Godswill Akpabio Resigns As Senate Minority Leader (See Copy)

Published: August 07, 2018


Senator representing Akwa Ibom North West  Senatorial District, Senator Godswill Akpabio has resigned as the Minority Leader of the 8th Senate of the Federal Republic of Nigeria.

In a resignation letter addressed to the Deputy Minority Leader, Senator Emmanuel Bwacha, Senator Akpabio said his resignation was with effect from August 4, 2018.



Senator Akpabio thanked the Senate leadership, the minority leadership, all distinguished Senators, his party the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) for the opportunity to lead the PDP Caucus in the last three years.

Senator Akpabio is expected to be received into the All Progressives Congress (APC) at a rally in Ikot Ekpene, Akwa Ibom State on Wednesday, August 8, 2018.

