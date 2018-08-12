Breaking: Four Officers Of Police Anti Kidnapping Gang Killed In Kaduna (Pictures)

Published:

Four officers of the Police Anti Kidnappeling squad were today killed in Kaduna.The officers were in Kaduna to arrest the kidnappers of Sheikh Ahmad Adam Algarkawy in Rigasa area of Kaduna StateHe was kidnapped on the 2nd of August 2018 and Subsequently released after paying a ransom .In follow up to the Case on 11/8/18 IRT Operative Arrested 2 Of the Kidnappers in a remote Settlement inside Rigasa Forrest kaduna State.The head of the IRT team DCP Abba Kyari who spoke on the incident to CKN News this afternoon said as the team were coming out of the Bush with the Arrested Kidnappers, Other Gang-members hiding inside the Bush Ambushed the IRT team and Opened fire which Resulted to the death of 4 IRT Operatives Namely:1. AP/No. 148333 Inspr. Benard Odibo2. AP/No. 181539 Inspr. Mamman Abubakar3.AP/No. 192938 Inspr. Haruna Ibrahim4.F/No. 267815 Sgt. Emmanuel Istifanus.Bodies of the deceased Operatives were deposited at Saint Gerald Hospital Mortuary Kaduna State for Autopsy. Very Serious efforts in Progress to get the killers to Justi