Breaking :Former UN Secretary General Kofi Annan Dies At 80

Published:

Kofi Annan, the former UN secretary-general who won the Nobel Peace Prize for humanitarian work, has died aged 80, international diplomats say.

Annan was the first black African to take up the role of the world's top diplomat, serving two terms from 1997 to 2006.

He later served as the UN special envoy for Syria, leading efforts to find a peaceful solution to the conflict.

Annan's tenure coincided with the Iraq War and the HIV/Aids pandemic.





Source :BBC

Share This