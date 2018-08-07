Breaking :DSS Boss Lawal Daura Sacked By Osinbajo Over NASS Invasion
Published: August 07, 2018
STATE HOUSE PRESS RELEASE
PRESS STATEMENT
The Acting President, Professor Yemi Osinbajo, SAN, has directed the termination of the appointment of the Director General, State Security Service, Lawal Musa Daura with immediate effect.
Mr. Daura has been directed to hand over to the most senior officer of the State Security Service until further notice.
Laolu Akande
Senior Special Assistant to the President on Media and Publicity
Office of the Acting President
7 August, 2018
