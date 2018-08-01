Breaking :Buhari Hands Over Govt To Osinbajo,Proceeds On 10 Day Leave To London
Published: August 01, 2018
President Muhammadu Buhari begins a 10 working days holiday from August 3, 2018.
In compliance with Section 145 (1) of the 1999 Constitution, a letter has been transmitted to the President of the Senate, and the Speaker, House of Representatives to that effect.
While the President is on vacation, the Vice President will be in acting capacity as President.
President Buhari will be in London for the holiday.
Femi Adesina
Special Adviser to the President
(Media and Publicity)
August 1, 2018
0 comments: